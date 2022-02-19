Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Relay Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of RLAY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 460,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,441. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

