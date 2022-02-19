Zacks: Brokerages Expect Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Artelo Biosciences.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

ARTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

ARTL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 325,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,080. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 137,270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 614,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

