Zacks: Brokerages Expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. DMC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in DMC Global by 56.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,920,000 after purchasing an additional 450,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after acquiring an additional 224,298 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 30.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,807 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after acquiring an additional 167,676 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,410,000.

NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $35.20. 65,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,753. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.12 million, a P/E ratio of 391.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

