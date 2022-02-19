Zacks: Brokerages Expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. DMC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DMC Global.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.
NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $35.20. 65,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,753. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.12 million, a P/E ratio of 391.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $70.00.
DMC Global Company Profile
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
