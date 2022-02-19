Zealium Reaches Market Cap of $15,632.85 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $15,632.85 and $18.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,707,810 coins and its circulating supply is 17,707,810 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

