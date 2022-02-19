Zenfuse Price Reaches $0.0402 on Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $144,980.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

