ZIMBOCASH Hits Market Capitalization of $37.22 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $37.22 million and $15,982.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,742.40 or 0.06850472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,034.40 or 1.00005259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00050315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00051872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003244 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

