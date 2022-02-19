ZKSwap (ZKS) Market Cap Reaches $27.97 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $27.97 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.30 or 0.06858033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,070.92 or 1.00101045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00051836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003195 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.