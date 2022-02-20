-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akerna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Akerna posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akerna.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of KERN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,134. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $39.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. Akerna has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 79,788 shares during the period. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

