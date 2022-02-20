$0.26 EPS Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whole Earth Brands.

FREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.76 million, a PE ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.