$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.52. RE/MAX posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE RMAX traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.50. 431,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,906. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $557.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.47. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in RE/MAX by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in RE/MAX by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RE/MAX by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 72,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in RE/MAX by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.