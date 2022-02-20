$0.55 EPS Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. UDR posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

UDR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.24. 3,814,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,485. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 271.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in UDR in the third quarter worth approximately $337,689,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,163,000 after buying an additional 1,772,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UDR by 89.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in UDR by 142.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after buying an additional 1,396,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

