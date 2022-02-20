$0.72 EPS Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Repligen posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 336.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 343,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Repligen by 259.0% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 13,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Repligen by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,698,000 after purchasing an additional 121,266 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.68. The stock had a trading volume of 428,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.88 and a 200 day moving average of $255.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

