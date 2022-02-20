$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.79. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.28. 200,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

