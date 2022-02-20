$0.97 EPS Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.01. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 36.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTBI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,934. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.05. The company has a market cap of $775.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

