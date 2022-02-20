-$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.00) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $0.23. iRobot reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 343.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on IRBT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iRobot by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 463,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,152. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77. iRobot has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

