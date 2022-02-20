$1.02 EPS Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,915. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $138.19 and a 52-week high of $198.13. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.