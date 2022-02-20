$1.30 EPS Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.42. Boot Barn posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

BOOT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.12. 464,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,068. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.24. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

