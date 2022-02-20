$1.35 EPS Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 610.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,750 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,629,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,760,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,862,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

CCRN stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

