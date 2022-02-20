$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.25. Aspen Technology posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.86. 278,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,564. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

