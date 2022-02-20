$106.15 Million in Sales Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to post $106.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $123.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $481.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $483.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $643.30 million, with estimates ranging from $611.60 million to $675.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MX opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $872.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

