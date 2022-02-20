131,174 Shares in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Niu Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of NIU opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $995.67 million, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.81. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $45.79.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $190.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.28 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

