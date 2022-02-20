1irstcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 58% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 49.8% lower against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $11,623.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,766,350 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

