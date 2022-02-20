$209.60 Million in Sales Expected for Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will post $209.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year sales of $721.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $721.10 million to $722.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $945.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.70 million to $950.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvei.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

Nuvei stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $1,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,407,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,908,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,125,000.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

