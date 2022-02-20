$229.07 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to post $229.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.74 million and the lowest is $218.40 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $19.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,071.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $473.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.77 million to $484.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $447.14 million, with estimates ranging from $320.80 million to $573.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $21.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.