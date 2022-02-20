$229.07 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to post $229.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.74 million and the lowest is $218.40 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $19.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,071.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $473.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.77 million to $484.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $447.14 million, with estimates ranging from $320.80 million to $573.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $21.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

