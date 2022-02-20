$253.65 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to post sales of $253.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.30 million and the highest is $255.00 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $245.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $917.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $916.50 million to $919.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.20 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cumulus Media.

CMLS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 50,661 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.23 million, a P/E ratio of -208.00 and a beta of 1.98.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

