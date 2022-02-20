$268.17 Million in Sales Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to announce sales of $268.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.90 million and the lowest is $265.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agiliti.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGTI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $330,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,651 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

AGTI opened at $17.97 on Friday. Agiliti has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

