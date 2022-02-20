27,585 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fastenal by 67.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after buying an additional 1,738,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fastenal by 105.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,059,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,688,000 after buying an additional 1,057,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

