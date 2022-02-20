30,000 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Okta by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth $11,385,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.58.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $164.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.45 and a 52-week high of $290.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.59.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

