422,870 Shares in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 422,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.61% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISLE opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

