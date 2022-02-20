45,493 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,585,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $147.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.55. The firm has a market cap of $254.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.