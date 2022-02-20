516,013 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 516,013 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,480,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO opened at $77.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

