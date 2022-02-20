$563.50 Million in Sales Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to post $563.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $543.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $583.06 million. ModivCare reported sales of $398.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

MODV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the third quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of MODV opened at $102.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $102.36 and a 52 week high of $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.82 and a 200-day moving average of $154.56.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

