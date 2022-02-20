$580.16 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce sales of $580.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $574.40 million and the highest is $590.77 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $512.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NYSE:APO opened at $64.17 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after buying an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,922 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $160,134,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $154,408,000.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.