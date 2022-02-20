$658.47 Million in Sales Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to announce sales of $658.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $675.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $634.21 million. BrightView posted sales of $651.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair lowered BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightView has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of BV stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.40. BrightView has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.17.

In other news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 127.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BrightView in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BrightView in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BrightView by 210.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BrightView in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.