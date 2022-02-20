7,943 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $3,872,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,890,000 after buying an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $264.04 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.97 and a 200-day moving average of $251.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

