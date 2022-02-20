955,788 Shares in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 955,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.80% of Pixelworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 14,470.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 728,723 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 11.5% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 286,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,092,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

PXLW opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. Pixelworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities upgraded Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

In related news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

