ACoconut Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $328,881.48 and $35,375.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024334 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.