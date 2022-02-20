ACT Capital L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ACT Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of ACT Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ACT Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,194.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,332.19.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,462. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
