Acute Angle Cloud Price Reaches $0.0102 on Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.55 million and $32,517.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 22% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,419.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.27 or 0.06919124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.58 or 0.00287833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.22 or 0.00786646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015064 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00071981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.53 or 0.00399614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00220717 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.