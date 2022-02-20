Adshares (ADS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.38 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. Adshares has a market cap of $65.38 million and $2.88 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adshares has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00007382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00130752 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 22,679,415 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

