AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGF.B. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

TSE AGF.B traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 97,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$492.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$6.72 and a 52-week high of C$8.52.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

