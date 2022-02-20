AiLink Token (ALI) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, AiLink Token has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. AiLink Token has a market cap of $181,171.59 and $2,435.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AiLink Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00278509 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005360 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $445.63 or 0.01168777 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About AiLink Token

AiLink Token (CRYPTO:ALI) is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

