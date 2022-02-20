Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.48.

Airbnb stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.35. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $215.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total value of $24,034,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 769,873 shares of company stock worth $133,171,020. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

