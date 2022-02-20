Alien Worlds (TLM) Hits Market Capitalization of $109.10 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $109.10 million and $81.32 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

