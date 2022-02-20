Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,380.74.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,608.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,990.23 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,790.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,823.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 117.79 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

