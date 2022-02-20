Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Intellectus Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,462 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,194.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,332.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

