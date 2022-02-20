American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,632,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,328 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.12.

Shares of AXP opened at $194.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.00 and a 200-day moving average of $170.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $129.49 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,271 shares of company stock valued at $85,562,348 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

