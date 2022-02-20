Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USAS. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

USAS stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Americas Silver by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,711,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 134,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Americas Silver by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 827,546 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Americas Silver by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,712 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Americas Silver by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,919 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Americas Silver by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 666,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

