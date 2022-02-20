Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.95.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on USAS. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.
USAS stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
