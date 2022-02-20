Amon (AMN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,994.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Amon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $2,994.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amon has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

