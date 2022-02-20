Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $30.23 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.3% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,194.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,332.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $11,199,462 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

